Ducati confirms 2027 Panigale V4 SP after updated CARB certification
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Ducati has just locked in the 2027 Panigale V4 SP, thanks to an updated CARB certification.
This SP variant sits above the standard V4 S, promising even more performance and exclusivity for fans who want a serious upgrade.
Panigale SP expected with upgrades
The upcoming V4 SP keeps the familiar 1,103-cc engine but is expected to pack extras like carbon-fiber wheels, a dry clutch, upgraded brakes, and lightweight parts, basically making it sharper for track days.
The regular Panigale V4 S is already on sale in India (starting at ₹39.79 lakh), so chances are high the new SP will land here too.
Just expect a steeper price tag if you're eyeing one.