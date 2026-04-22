Ducati expands factory made customization for Multistrada V4 Rally Auto Apr 22, 2026

Ducati just rolled out more customization options for the Multistrada V4 Rally through its updated Factory Made (DFM) program, announced April 22, 2026.

Now, you can personalize your bike's look and features right from the factory, so your ride feels a bit more "you," while still meeting Ducati's quality standards.