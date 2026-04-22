Ducati expands factory made customization for Multistrada V4 Rally
Auto
Ducati just rolled out more customization options for the Multistrada V4 Rally through its updated Factory Made (DFM) program, announced April 22, 2026.
Now, you can personalize your bike's look and features right from the factory, so your ride feels a bit more "you," while still meeting Ducati's quality standards.
New colors, 30L tank, adaptive suspension
The DFM program lets you pick from new color themes, including some cool heritage and Lamborghini-inspired options like Viola Pasifae.
For long-distance fans, there's a big 30-liter fuel tank and adaptive suspension.
You can also choose custom finishes for the rear subframe, different spoked wheel designs, and Brembo calipers, all easily configured online before you order.