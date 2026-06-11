Ducati India opens Scrambler Nightshift bookings with emerald 1970s livery
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Ducati India is now taking bookings for the Scrambler Nightshift, almost a year after its global debut.
The bike features a fresh emerald green color inspired by classic 1970s rides, giving it a cool retro vibe that stands out in Ducati's lineup.
Nightster gets cafe-racer styling, revised clutch
Blending cafe racer looks with updated features, the Nightshift sports details like stitched seats, black spoked wheels, bar-end mirrors, and compact LED indicators.
Underneath, it's lighter and more agile thanks to a revised clutch.
Riders can customize their bikes, try out test rides, and connect with dealerships through Ducati's official channels.