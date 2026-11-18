Ducati India sells 6 Panigale V4 Tricolore raced in Italy
Ducati India just dropped six ultra-rare Panigale V4 Tricolore bikes, each with its own unique look and a racing story to tell.
These aren't just any superbikes. They actually competed in the Lenovo Race of Champions at World Ducati Week 2026 in Italy, ridden by big names like lvaro Bautista and Tommy Bridewell.
All six are already snapped up and set to reach their new Indian owners by the end of November.
Race-spec parts and Ducati racing history
Each bike is packed with serious racing gear: think STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, a full titanium Akrapovic exhaust, Brembo brakes, carbon-fiber brake cooling ducts, and Pirelli Superbike tires.
Beyond the tech, every bike comes with its own bit of Ducati racing history, making them true collector's items for anyone lucky enough to get one.