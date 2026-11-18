Ducati India just dropped six ultra-rare Panigale V4 Tricolore bikes, each with its own unique look and a racing story to tell.

These aren't just any superbikes. They actually competed in the Lenovo Race of Champions at World Ducati Week 2026 in Italy, ridden by big names like lvaro Bautista and Tommy Bridewell.

All six are already snapped up and set to reach their new Indian owners by the end of November.