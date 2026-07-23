Ducati India unveils yellow Panigale V2 S, deliveries already started
Ducati India just rolled out the Panigale V2 S in a bright new yellow, and deliveries have already started.
Priced at ₹21.86 lakh, it launched alongside the Streetfighter V2 S in the same shade (₹20.20 lakh).
Both bikes are up for grabs at Ducati showrooms nationwide.
Ducati says this color is a nod to their racing history (pretty cool if you're into motorsport vibes).
Both bikes retain 890-cc V-twin
The yellow really makes the Panigale V2 S's sharp, aerodynamic design pop, while the Streetfighter shows off its muscular tank and exposed parts even more.
Underneath, nothing changes: both bikes pack an 890-cc V-twin engine with 120hp and 93.3 Nm of torque, plus Ducati's Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 system for clutchless gear shifts as standard.
So it's all about fresh looks with that same signature Ducati performance!