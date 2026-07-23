Ducati India unveils yellow Panigale V2 S, deliveries already started

Ducati India just rolled out the Panigale V2 S in a bright new yellow, and deliveries have already started.

Priced at ₹21.86 lakh, it launched alongside the Streetfighter V2 S in the same shade (₹20.20 lakh).

Both bikes are up for grabs at Ducati showrooms nationwide.

Ducati says this color is a nod to their racing history (pretty cool if you're into motorsport vibes).