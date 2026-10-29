Ducati joins ISRL with PBG Racing alongside Honda and Yamaha

Ducati is officially joining the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) through a partnership with PBG Racing, lining up alongside brands like Honda and Yamaha.

The new season, set for December 2026 to February 2027, promises fast-paced action on challenging urban dirt tracks across India.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, "We introduced Ducati's offroad program to India at the ISRL Season 2 finale in Calicut, and the response has been exceptional," followed by "As we celebrate our 100th anniversary..."