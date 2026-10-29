Ducati joins ISRL with PBG Racing alongside Honda and Yamaha
Ducati is officially joining the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) through a partnership with PBG Racing, lining up alongside brands like Honda and Yamaha.
The new season, set for December 2026 to February 2027, promises fast-paced action on challenging urban dirt tracks across India.
Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, "We introduced Ducati's offroad program to India at the ISRL Season 2 finale in Calicut, and the response has been exceptional," followed by "As we celebrate our 100th anniversary..."
ISRL introduces India-only 250cc category
This ISRL season is also bringing in a new category just for Indian riders, using 250-cc bikes from the India-Asia mix.
Teams must field two riders per category, opening more doors for homegrown racers to shine.
Ducati's Desmo450 MX and Desmo250 MX bikes will be in the spotlight with PBG Racing leading their charge.