Ducati launches Hypermotard V2 and sportier V2 SP in India
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Ducati just dropped its new Hypermotard V2 and the sportier V2 SP in India.
The standard V2 comes in at ₹16.53 lakh, while the upgraded SP version is priced at ₹20.78 lakh.
Bookings are now open, so if you've been eyeing a fresh ride, these are up for grabs at Ducati showrooms across the country.
Hypermotard V2s pack 890cc 120hp V-twin
Both bikes pack an 890 cc V-twin engine with 120hp, but the real difference is in the details.
The standard V2 gets adjustable Kayaba suspension and cast alloy wheels, while the SP steps it up with Ohlins suspension, forged aluminum wheels, a carbon fiber front fender, and a special SP livery.
Both models come loaded with tech like cornering ABS, traction control, and engine brake control, so you get performance plus plenty of safety features.