Ducati launches Panigale V2 FB63 MM93 honoring Bagnaia and Marquez
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Ducati just rolled out two exclusive versions of its Panigale V2, the FB63 and MM93, celebrating MotoGP's biggest names, Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.
Both bikes feature racing-inspired looks, track-focused equipment and exclusive details.
Bookings are open, but Ducati is keeping the price a secret for now.
Bagnaia camo, Marquez Todo Rojo 890cc
The FB63 rocks Bagnaia's 2025 camo-style livery, while the MM93 shows off Marquez's bold "Todo Rojo" design from Barcelona.
Under the hood, both bikes pack an 890-cc V-twin engine with 120hp, plus a quick-shifting six-speed gearbox.