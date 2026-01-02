Ducati Panigale V4 R lands in India at ₹84.99 lakh
Ducati's Panigale V4 R has officially arrived in India, with the first 2025 model handed over to its new owner in Chennai on January 1, 2026.
This superbike is a limited edition, built for serious performance and even comes with its own engraved serial number.
Bookings are now open at Ducati dealerships across the country.
What makes it special?
Under the hood, you get a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine pushing out 218hp—jumping to 235hp with a racing exhaust—plus a top speed north of 318km/h.
The bike features MotoGP-inspired aerodynamics like biplane wings for extra downforce and corner sidepods for grip, all packed into a lightweight 186.5kg kerb weight (without fuel).
Is it worth the hype?
At ₹84.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this is definitely not your everyday ride—it's designed for those who want track-level thrills and exclusivity on Indian roads.
If you're after something rare and race-ready, this might just be your dream machine.