Ducati Panigale V4 R lands in India at ₹84.99 lakh Auto Jan 02, 2026

Ducati's Panigale V4 R has officially arrived in India, with the first 2025 model handed over to its new owner in Chennai on January 1, 2026.

This superbike is a limited edition, built for serious performance and even comes with its own engraved serial number.

Bookings are now open at Ducati dealerships across the country.