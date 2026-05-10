Ducati's sole Panigale V4 Lamborghini bike for India has arrived

Ducati has launched its exclusive Panigale V4 Lamborghini in India, with just one unit allocated to the country. The special edition motorbike is based on the V4 S trim and is limited to just 630 units globally. Ducati has already spoken for this single unit, which was inspired by the design of Lamborghini's Revuelto supercar.

Aesthetic appeal The bike features a unique livery inspired by Revuelto The Panigale V4 Lamborghini comes with a unique livery in Grigio Telesto (gray), Nero Noctis (black) and Verde Scandal (light green). The bike's body panels are made from carbon fiber parts, which not only look good but also help reduce the overall weight. The seat is made of Alcantara material, matching those used in the Revuelto supercar.

Engine power It is powered by a 1,103cc V4 engine The Panigale V4 Lamborghini is powered by a 1,103cc V4 engine that produces 216hp at 13,500rpm and torque of up to 121Nm at 11,250rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox via a slipper dry clutch. The bike also features an Akrapovic titanium exhaust with carbon fiber end caps and billet aluminum footrests, brake and clutch levers as well as counterweights for added performance.

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