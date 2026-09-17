Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP expected in 2027 per CARB filing
Ducati fans, get ready: the Streetfighter V4 SP is expected to return in 2027, according to reporting based on the California Air Resources Board filing.
The bike will keep its signature engine and is expected to be officially revealed at EICMA in late 2026.
After being dropped after 2025, this comeback brings back a favorite for riders who love power and style.
Streetfighter V4 SP track-focused upgrades
The new Streetfighter V4 SP should pack upgrades inspired by the 2022 version: think dry clutch, carbon-fiber wheels, stiffer suspension, and machined-aluminum foot pegs for serious track performance.
Expect top-tier Brembo brakes and an adjustable master cylinder too, keeping it sharp for anyone craving that race-ready feel.
This move also keeps Ducati firmly at the top of the high-performance bike scene.