Ducati unveils 2027 lineup and Desmo250 EDS at EICMA 2026

Ducati just revealed its 2027 motorcycle lineup at EICMA 2026 in Milan, rolling out five fresh models plus a sneak peek at the upcoming Desmo250 EDS, set to hit European showrooms by summer 2027.

The launch is part of Ducati's big 100th birthday celebration, with headliners like the Diavel V4, DesertX Rally, Panigale V4 SP, Panigale V2 SP, and Streetfighter V4 SP.