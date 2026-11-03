Ducati unveils 2027 lineup and Desmo250 EDS at EICMA 2026
Ducati just revealed its 2027 motorcycle lineup at EICMA 2026 in Milan, rolling out five fresh models plus a sneak peek at the upcoming Desmo250 EDS, set to hit European showrooms by summer 2027.
The launch is part of Ducati's big 100th birthday celebration, with headliners like the Diavel V4, DesertX Rally, Panigale V4 SP, Panigale V2 SP, and Streetfighter V4 SP.
Ducati debuts Ohlins, 890cc, limited editions
The Diavel V4 gets a sportier S version with electronic suspension from Ohlins for smoother rides.
Off-road fans will notice the DesertX Rally now packs an all-new 890 cc engine for better adventures.
Limited-edition Panigale and Streetfighter models come loaded with racing tech.
Plus, Ducati refreshed colors on favorites like the XDiavel and Scrambler Full Throttle, showing they're still pushing boundaries as they hit their centennial milestone.