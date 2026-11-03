Ducati unveils 2027 lineup at EICMA with major tech upgrades

Ducati just dropped its 2027 motorcycle lineup at EICMA in Milan, and it's all about bold upgrades and fresh tech.

The spotlight's on the Diavel V4, with a beefy 1,158-cc engine pushing out 166hp, a big TFT display, and the Diavel V4 S with smart suspension for smooth rides.

If you're into adventure, the new DesertX Rally packs an 890-cc engine and heavy-duty suspension built to handle off-road action.