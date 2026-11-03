Ducati unveils 2027 lineup at EICMA with major tech upgrades
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Ducati just dropped its 2027 motorcycle lineup at EICMA in Milan, and it's all about bold upgrades and fresh tech.
The spotlight's on the Diavel V4, with a beefy 1,158-cc engine pushing out 166hp, a big TFT display, and the Diavel V4 S with smart suspension for smooth rides.
If you're into adventure, the new DesertX Rally packs an 890-cc engine and heavy-duty suspension built to handle off-road action.
Ducati launches SP performance trio
For those who crave performance, Ducati also rolled out the Panigale V4 SP, Panigale V2 SP, and Streetfighter V4 SP.
These bikes are loaded with powerful engines, and the Panigale V4 SP has an updated aerodynamic package, perfect for anyone who wants serious speed with the latest tech.