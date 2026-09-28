Ducati unveils 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, 1,158cc V4
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Ducati just revealed the 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, rocking a bold new look inspired by its MotoGP and World Superbike race bikes.
Designed with Drudi Performance, this bike leans into its sporty side, powered by a punchy 1,158cc V4 engine and loaded with advanced electronics.
It's already out in Europe and is expected to hit India next year.
Factory made customization, €33,590
This Multistrada comes stacked with a dedicated "Race" mode, Ohlins Smart-EC 2.0 suspension for sharper handling, and keeps handy features like cornering ABS, adaptive cruise control, and a crisp 6.5-inch TFT display.
If you're into customizing your ride, Ducati's Factory Made program lets you pick different wheels and seat heights (810-890mm).
Price tag? €33,590 (about ₹36.67 lakh).