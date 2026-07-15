Ducati unveils Desmo450 SM for S1GP with 449.6 cc engine
Ducati just pulled the wraps off its first-ever racing supermoto, the Desmo450 SM, built for the S1GP class of the Supermoto World Championship.
It's based on its Desmo450 MX and runs a punchy 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine with Ducati's signature Desmodromic valve timing, which revs to 11,900 rpm and the MX engine produces 63.5hp.
Desmo450 SM production due September 2026
Right now, the Desmo450 SM is in prototype form with what appear to be Excel Takasago rims, Brembo brakes, and Showa suspension.
The full production model drops in September 2026 and hits sales in October.
It's pretty obvious Ducati has extracted a fair share of its learnings for the Desmo450 SM from the race bike ridden by four-time world champion Marc-Reiner Schmidt, and made it a true race-focused machine with custom brakes, suspension, and bodywork.