Ducati unveils Desmo450 SM for S1GP with 449.6 cc engine

Ducati just pulled the wraps off its first-ever racing supermoto, the Desmo450 SM, built for the S1GP class of the Supermoto World Championship.

It's based on its Desmo450 MX and runs a punchy 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine with Ducati's signature Desmodromic valve timing, which revs to 11,900 rpm and the MX engine produces 63.5hp.