Ducati XDiavel V4 deliveries kick off in India Auto Jan 01, 2026

Ducati's new XDiavel V4 cruiser is now hitting Indian roads, with prices starting at ₹30.88 lakh for Burning Red and ₹31.19 lakh for Black Lava.

It blends relaxed riding with serious V4 power, making it a head-turner for anyone who loves bikes with both style and muscle.