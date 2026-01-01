Ducati XDiavel V4 deliveries kick off in India
Ducati's new XDiavel V4 cruiser is now hitting Indian roads, with prices starting at ₹30.88 lakh for Burning Red and ₹31.19 lakh for Black Lava.
It blends relaxed riding with serious V4 power, making it a head-turner for anyone who loves bikes with both style and muscle.
Specs at a glance:
You get a 1,158cc V4 engine pushing out 168hp and 125Nm of torque—plenty for highway fun or city cruising.
The bike weighs in at 229kg (lighter than before) and offers an easy-to-reach 770mm seat height.
Adjustable suspension keeps rides comfy wherever you go.
Tech and safety highlights:
The XDiavel V4 comes loaded—think big TFT display, Bluetooth, four riding modes, cruise control, quickshifter, plus top-notch Brembo brakes and smart safety tech like cornering ABS and traction control.
If you want performance without giving up comfort or features, this one's worth a look.