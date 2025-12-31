Vehicle prices to rise from January 1—Here's why

What else is changing?

Renault and Mercedes-Benz are also joining in with price hikes of up to 2%, with Renault pointing to rising expenses and macroeconomic factors, while Mercedes-Benz cites the euro-rupee rate crossing ₹100.

BMW Motorrad India is increasing two-wheeler prices by as much as 6% because the rupee's been losing value against other currencies.

Plus, Triumph Motorcycles is ending discounts on bikes over 350 cc.

Basically, global economic pressures are making vehicles more expensive across the board.