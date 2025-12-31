Vehicle prices to rise from January 1—Here's why
Heads up if you're planning to buy a car or bike soon: starting January 1, 2025, prices are set to climb.
Automakers like Hyundai and MG Motor India will bump up prices by around 0.6% to 2%, blaming higher costs for metals, parts, and other macroeconomic factors.
What else is changing?
Renault and Mercedes-Benz are also joining in with price hikes of up to 2%, with Renault pointing to rising expenses and macroeconomic factors, while Mercedes-Benz cites the euro-rupee rate crossing ₹100.
BMW Motorrad India is increasing two-wheeler prices by as much as 6% because the rupee's been losing value against other currencies.
Plus, Triumph Motorcycles is ending discounts on bikes over 350 cc.
Basically, global economic pressures are making vehicles more expensive across the board.