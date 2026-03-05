Ducati's 1st-ever motocross bike, Desmo450 MX, coming to India

Ducati is bringing its first-ever motocross bike, the Desmo450 MX, to India; no North America debut date has been specified in the source. With a 449.6cc engine delivering 63.5hp and advanced desmodromic tech, this bike is built for serious off-road fun.

Bike weighs just 105kg without fuel The Desmo450 MX weighs just 105kg without fuel—light and nimble for the trails.

It features fully adjustable Showa USD forks, Brembo brakes with Galfer disks, and Pirelli tires for top-notch handling.

Engine features desmodromic tech for smooth power delivery Desmodromic valves mean smoother power delivery from low revs, plus you get traction control, a quickshifter, Launch Control, and engine brake control—all geared toward performance.

US price is $11,495; Indian pricing has not been revealed.