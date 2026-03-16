Ducati's 1st-ever motocross bike launched in India

Ducati just dropped its first-ever motocross bike, the Desmo450 MX, in India for ₹17.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine with Ducati's signature Desmodromic valves, it puts out 63.5hp and 53.5 Nm of torque, pretty wild numbers for a dirt machine. Bookings are open in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune, with deliveries set for the end of March 2026.

Comes equipped with Ducati Traction Control and Launch Control This bike is built for agility with its lightweight aluminum perimeter-style frame and fully adjustable Showa suspension.

You get Brembo brakes for sharp stops and Ducati Traction Control to keep things steady when you push hard.

Other perks: Quick Shift, Launch Control, Engine Brake Control, a real toolkit for serious riders.

What is desmodromic valve actuation? Instead of regular valve springs, this engine uses desmodromic valve actuation (mechanical opening and closing rather than conventional spring closure), which reduces the risk of valve float and permits stable operation at very high engine speeds (limiter at 11,900 rpm).

The result? Smoother power delivery out of corners and fewer gear shifts while riding hard.