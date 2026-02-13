Ducati's Formula 73 is a modern take on classic design

Under the hood, you get an 803cc air-cooled L-twin engine making 73hp and 65.2Nm of torque. The bike features a steel trellis frame, KYB suspension, brakes with Cornering ABS, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, Termignoni exhaust, traction control, quick shifter (Sport/Road modes), and full-LED lights—basically all the modern goodies.

Limited-edition bikes will come with matching helmet and jacket

Each Formula 73 comes with its own serial number plate, authenticity certificate, exclusive sketches from Ducati's Style Centre—and even matching Arai helmet and a jacket featuring the Formula 73 livery.

If you want one for your garage (or Insta feed), Ducati has not announced availability dates.