Ducati's Formula 73 is a modern take on classic design
Ducati just dropped the Formula 73, a limited-edition bike inspired by Ducati's 750 Super Sport Desmo (early 1970s).
Only 873 bikes are being made.
It's a nod to Ducati's racing history and classic design, but with a fresh twist for today.
The bike packs an 803cc L-twin engine
Under the hood, you get an 803cc air-cooled L-twin engine making 73hp and 65.2Nm of torque.
The bike features a steel trellis frame, KYB suspension, brakes with Cornering ABS, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, Termignoni exhaust, traction control, quick shifter (Sport/Road modes), and full-LED lights—basically all the modern goodies.
Limited-edition bikes will come with matching helmet and jacket
Each Formula 73 comes with its own serial number plate, authenticity certificate, exclusive sketches from Ducati's Style Centre—and even matching Arai helmet and a jacket featuring the Formula 73 livery.
If you want one for your garage (or Insta feed), Ducati has not announced availability dates.