Ducati's Formula 73 is a super-limited, retro-inspired cafe racer

Under the hood, you get an 803cc L-twin engine pushing out 73hp, plus a steel trellis frame and a 330-mm front disk with a four-piston caliper for sharp handling. Tech-wise, it packs cornering ABS, traction control, quickshifter, two riding modes and a crisp TFT display. It's finished off with Rizoma billet aluminum touches and a Termignoni exhaust for that classic-meets-modern look.

The Formula 73 is set at $19,995, hits European dealerships this spring and rolls out to the rest of the world by the end of summer 2026.

If you're into rare bikes or Ducati history—and want something that stands out—this one might be worth keeping on your radar.