Ducati's new DesertX is an adventure bike with no rivals
Ducati just dropped the 2026 DesertX, packing their lightest twin-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder ever produced by Ducati, the 890cc V-Twin with variable intake valve timing (IVT).
It puts out 110hp and delivers most of its torque super early—so you get punchy power right from low revs.
The new aluminum frame and slimmer tank lower the center of gravity for better grip and handling on any adventure.
Plenty of tech and suspension travel on offer
You get a crisp 5-inch TFT display to switch between six riding modes, plus safety tech like cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine braking control, and a quickshifter.
Suspension is fully adjustable KYB front and rear (with plenty of travel), while Brembo brakes handle stopping duties.
Maintenance is pretty chill too
At $16,995—a rare win for your wallet.
Maintenance is pretty chill too: oil changes every 14484km or two years and valve clearance checks at 45062km.
The revised riding position makes it comfy for both city rides and off-road trips.
With an 18L tank giving up to 333km range per fill-up, this bike is built for big journeys without constant pit stops.