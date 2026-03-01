Ducati's new DesertX is an adventure bike with no rivals Auto Mar 01, 2026

Ducati just dropped the 2026 DesertX, packing their lightest twin-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder ever produced by Ducati, the 890cc V-Twin with variable intake valve timing (IVT).

It puts out 110hp and delivers most of its torque super early—so you get punchy power right from low revs.

The new aluminum frame and slimmer tank lower the center of gravity for better grip and handling on any adventure.