Ducati's new 'Factory Made' lets you customize your Multistrada V4
Auto
Ducati just dropped Ducati Factory Made (DFM), a program where you can customize your Multistrada V4 right from the factory—no aftermarket hassle.
Launched in February 2026, DFM is live across Europe and covers the Multistrada V4, V4 S, V4 Pikes Peak, and V4 RS.
You get to pick from bold liveries (including Lamborghini-inspired colors), different wheels, color-matched frames and calipers, adjustable seats, and even tweak the suspension.
How to get your bespoke Ducati Multistrada V4
All you have to do is hop onto Ducati's website, design your perfect ride online, then send your specs to a local dealer for a quote.
Once you're happy and confirm the order, Ducati builds your bike exactly how you want it—so what arrives is truly yours in both style and fit.