Ducati's Panigale V4 Tricolore sold out in India, 6 units
Ducati's ultra-exclusive Panigale V4 Tricolore Race of Champions bikes have officially sold out in India.
Only six were available, each one ridden by professional racers at the 2026 World Ducati Week in Misano and finished with unique liveries inspired by their riders.
If you were hoping to grab one, they're all spoken for. Deliveries will wrap up by November 2026.
Ducati bikes include racing upgrades, liveries
These aren't your regular superbikes: they come loaded with race-ready upgrades like Akrapovic titanium exhausts, top-tier Ohlins suspension, and high-performance brakes.
Each bike sports a design tied to a specific racer (like Alvaro Bautista), plus dedicated racing aerodynamics and Ducati Vehicle Observer Control Race Pro software.
Price details for these editions weren't shared, but the standard version launched at ₹77 lakh earlier this year, so yeah, exclusivity comes at a price!