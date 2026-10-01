Dutch AIVD warns car tech could be tapped for spying
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Heads up: The Dutch intelligence agency (AIVD) says the smart tech in modern cars, like built-in microphones and cameras, could be tapped by foreign governments for spying.
This warning comes as more Chinese-made cars, packed with internet-connected systems that collect loads of data, are showing up on UK roads.
UK MoD reportedly bans Chinese-part cars
With brands like MG and Jaecoo gaining ground (now 15% of new car registrations), the UK Ministry of Defence reportedly banned cars with Chinese parts from sensitive military sites.
The AIVD also suggests not pairing your personal devices or having private chats in your car, just to play it safe.
Basically: enjoy the tech, but stay aware of what your car might be listening to.