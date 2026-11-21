Dutch court bans BYD Ti7 SUV sales across European Union
A Dutch court just banned BYD's Fangchengbao Ti7 SUV from being sold across the European Union, saying it looks too much like Jaguar Land Rover's Defender.
The decision came after JLR, owned by Tata Motors, took legal action when BYD announced plans to launch the Ti7 in the United Kingdom early next year.
BYD barred from Hungarian Ti7 production
The court pointed out that the Ti7's boxy shape and tailgate design were just too similar to the Defender.
BYD also cannot start making the SUV at its new Hungarian factory as planned.
Not backing down, BYD says it will appeal and insists its design is original, not a copy.
Meanwhile, despite this setback, BYD has been growing fast in Europe, more than doubling its sales to over 280,000 vehicles in Europe this year through September over the same period last year.