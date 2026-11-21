The court pointed out that the Ti7's boxy shape and tailgate design were just too similar to the Defender.

BYD also cannot start making the SUV at its new Hungarian factory as planned.

Not backing down, BYD says it will appeal and insists its design is original, not a copy.

Meanwhile, despite this setback, BYD has been growing fast in Europe, more than doubling its sales to over 280,000 vehicles in Europe this year through September over the same period last year.