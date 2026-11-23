Dutch court blocks BYD Ti7 across EU over Defender similarity
BYD's Ti7 SUV just got blocked from being made or sold anywhere in the EU, thanks to a Dutch court siding with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
The court said the Ti7 looks too much like JLR's Defender, especially when it comes to shape and those wheel arches.
This ban does not apply in the UK but it definitely puts a dent in BYD's European plans.
BYD says it will appeal
BYD tried to argue that its headlights and grille were different, but the court wasn't convinced.
Now, if BYD ignores the ban, it could face fines of up to €10 million.
BYD says it will appeal and insists it designed the Ti7 itself.
Meanwhile, this win highlights how seriously JLR takes protecting its designs, and there's more legal drama ahead as a bigger trial is still coming up.