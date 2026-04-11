Dutch regulators approve Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving after 18-month trial Auto Apr 11, 2026

Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) software just got approved by Dutch regulators after one and a half years of testing.

The system can handle steering, braking, and accelerating, but still needs a human to keep an eye on things.

Dutch authorities say it could make roads safer by cutting down on driver mistakes, and they are already looking to get the rest of Europe on board.