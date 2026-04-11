Dutch regulators approve Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving after 18-month trial
Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) software just got approved by Dutch regulators after one and a half years of testing.
The system can handle steering, braking, and accelerating, but still needs a human to keep an eye on things.
Dutch authorities say it could make roads safer by cutting down on driver mistakes, and they are already looking to get the rest of Europe on board.
FSD could boost Tesla sales
With about 100,000 Teslas in the Netherlands now able to use FSD, this move could help boost sales, especially since European numbers were finally rising again after a long slump.
Tesla hopes to roll out FSD across more countries soon, but stricter European Union rules mean it will take some extra work compared to the US where stricter safety requirements apply.