E2W sales hit record high in February: TVS stays on top
Auto
Electric two-wheeler sales hit a high in February 2026, with 111,680 units sold—a big 46% jump from last year.
TVS Motor stayed on top, moving 31,600 scooters (up 67% from last year) and grabbing a strong 28% market share.
Bajaj, Ather, Hero also did well
Bajaj Auto wasn't far behind with 25,323 Chetak scooters sold (23% share), while Ather Energy followed closely at 20,581 units (18%).
Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand made waves too, growing its sales by over three times to reach 12,512 units.
The whole segment is on track for record annual sales if March keeps up the pace—showing just how fast India's shifting to electric rides.