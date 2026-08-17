E3 Electric. AI opens flagship Koramangala center over 2,500 sq ft

E3 Electric.AI, the newest entrant in India's growing electric 2-wheeler market, just launched its flagship experience center in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

The space spanning over 2,500 square feet is set up for everything, from sales, service, and spare parts, all under one roof.

Right now, they offer three models: the Trion C1 with a detachable battery and the C1x and C2 with fixed batteries.