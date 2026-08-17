E3 Electric. AI opens flagship Koramangala center over 2,500 sq ft
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E3 Electric.AI, the newest entrant in India's growing electric 2-wheeler market, just launched its flagship experience center in Koramangala, Bengaluru.
The space spanning over 2,500 square feet is set up for everything, from sales, service, and spare parts, all under one roof.
Right now, they offer three models: the Trion C1 with a detachable battery and the C1x and C2 with fixed batteries.
E3 plans 100 stores during the current financial year (FY 2026-27)
E3 isn't stopping at one store: they're looking to open six more across Bengaluru and expand to Mysuru (though dates aren't out yet).
On a bigger scale, they want to roll out 100 stores in 90 markets during the current financial year (FY 2026-27), all following their customer-first approach from the Koramangala flagship.