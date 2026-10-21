Einride partners with NVIDIA to deploy Alpamayo in self-driving trucks
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Einride, the Swedish freight tech company, is partnering with NVIDIA to put AI reasoning model Alpamayo into its self-driving trucks.
The idea is to make autonomous trucking more affordable and easier to roll out.
What's cool about Alpamayo? It can interpret driving environments, recommend vehicle actions, and explain its reasoning.
Einride shadow trials H2 2027
Einride plans to be the first in trucking to actually use Alpamayo, planned for the second half of 2027.
They'll kick things off in "shadow mode," meaning the AI will make decisions alongside current systems for comparison.
This move builds on Einride's recent driverless truck launch in Germany and shows how seriously they're taking the race for smarter, safer autonomous transport.