Electra shares NASA AACES 2050 airliner vision with double-bubble fuselage
Electra just shared its vision for a greener airliner set for 2050.
Developed with NASA's AACES program, the plane aims to cut emissions and make flying more efficient.
Its "double-bubble" fuselage, borrowed from MIT's D8 study, helps boost lift and lighten the load on the wings.
Two turbofans power 3 electric fans
This new design mixes two turbofans under the wings with three electric fans at the back.
The turbofans provide power and drive the rear fans, which help smooth out airflow and recover energy lost to turbulence.
The result? Less drag, lower fuel use, and smaller engines.
Electra prioritizes practical, certifiable electrification
Dr. Parker Vascik from Electra says they're focused on making this concept practical and ready for certification:
"The value of electrification in this concept is that it lets us put the propulsion where it couldn't go before but does the most good," and
"We can radically improve how the airframe and propulsion system work together while keeping the aircraft grounded in real airline and airport operations. The goal is not just efficiency on paper, but concepts that we can actually build, certify, and use."
Even with challenges like heat management and fan noise, Electra is pushing ahead to build an airliner that meets tomorrow's needs.