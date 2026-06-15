Electra shares NASA AACES 2050 airliner vision with double-bubble fuselage

Electra prioritizes practical, certifiable electrification

Dr. Parker Vascik from Electra says they're focused on making this concept practical and ready for certification:

"The value of electrification in this concept is that it lets us put the propulsion where it couldn't go before but does the most good," and

"We can radically improve how the airframe and propulsion system work together while keeping the aircraft grounded in real airline and airport operations. The goal is not just efficiency on paper, but concepts that we can actually build, certify, and use."

Even with challenges like heat management and fan noise, Electra is pushing ahead to build an airliner that meets tomorrow's needs.