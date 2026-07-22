Electric planes aim to cut emissions and costs in aviation
Electric planes are starting to shake up the skies, aiming to cut both emissions and costs.
Take the Pipistrel Velis Electro: it's the first certified electric trainer plane, runs almost silently, and makes preflight checks a breeze compared to regular planes.
Pipistrel Velis Electro short hop trainer
The Velis Electro only needs four switches flipped before takeoff, charges in just over an hour, and creates zero direct emissions if powered by renewables.
But with a 50-minute flight range, it's best for short hops or training, not cross-country trips.
Heart Aerospace ES-30 and eVTOLs
To go farther, companies are working on hybrid-electric planes like Heart Aerospace's ES-30, which can travel up to 800km using both battery and gas turbine power.
Plus, eVTOLs (think electric air taxis) could soon make clean city flights a reality.