Elon Musk delays Tesla robotaxi rollout to ensure safety
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Tesla's big plans for self-driving robotaxis are hitting the brakes.
CEO Elon Musk now says they'll launch in about a dozen states by the end of 2026, much slower than the original goal to reach half the US population last year.
The main reason? Tesla wants to make sure everything is safe before going bigger.
Waymo and others struggle scaling safely
This cautious move isn't just a Tesla thing: other companies like Waymo are also struggling to scale up self-driving cars safely.
Investors are watching closely; some experts say taking time to prove robotaxis work in select cities could help keep long-term confidence high, even if it means waiting a bit longer for that driverless future.