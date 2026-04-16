Elon Musk's companies registered 1 in 5 US Cybertrucks
Tesla's Cybertruck isn't exactly flying off the shelves with regular buyers, but Elon Musk's other companies, like SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI, and The Boring Company, are stepping in to help.
In late 2025, about one in five new Cybertrucks in the US were registered to these Musk-led firms.
SpaceX alone grabbed over 1,200 trucks out of just over 7,000 registered that quarter.
Tesla Cybertruck sales missed 250,000 goal
Cybertruck sales took a big hit last year, down nearly one-half from Tesla's ambitious goals, with about 20,237 sold in 2025, versus Musk's prediction that Cybertruck sales could reach 250,000 annually by 2025.
Meanwhile, Tesla lost its EV crown to BYD as tax credits expired and some buyers cooled on Musk's public persona.
There are even reports that SpaceX could end up buying as many as 2,000 Cybertrucks, a sign Tesla is leaning heavily on its own network while facing tough competition and shifting tastes in the EV world.