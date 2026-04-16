Elon Musk's companies registered 1 in 5 US Cybertrucks

Tesla Cybertruck sales missed 250,000 goal

Cybertruck sales took a big hit last year, down nearly one-half from Tesla's ambitious goals, with about 20,237 sold in 2025, versus Musk's prediction that Cybertruck sales could reach 250,000 annually by 2025.

Meanwhile, Tesla lost its EV crown to BYD as tax credits expired and some buyers cooled on Musk's public persona.

There are even reports that SpaceX could end up buying as many as 2,000 Cybertrucks, a sign Tesla is leaning heavily on its own network while facing tough competition and shifting tastes in the EV world.