Elon Musk teases Tesla Roadster could fly over Grand Canyon
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Elon Musk just teased that the Tesla Roadster could pull off a real-life flying stunt over the Grand Canyon.
He shared on X that future Roadster demos could include flying over the Snake River or maybe Grand Canyon and landing on its wheels and exceeding half the speed of sound, following a recent demo in Texas where the Roadster drove upside down and even caught some air, definitely not your average test drive.
SpaceX package powers Tesla Roadster flights
The secret is a SpaceX package with 10 rocket-style thrusters powered by 600-liter of compressed air, letting the car do things like brief flights and smooth landings.
The flight time depends on how much gas is left in those tanks.
First shown off in 2017, the Roadster keeps pushing boundaries as Tesla's performance flagship.