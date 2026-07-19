Elon Musk warns self-driving cars could increase traffic congestion
Elon Musk thinks self-driving cars could actually cause more traffic jams, not less.
On X this week, he pointed out that robot cars make travel so easy that people might drive a lot more just because they can.
As he put it, "Traffic will get much worse with robot cars, because the pain of driving yourself is not there anymore!"
Aaron Burnett reports doubled annual miles
This all started when investor Aaron Burnett shared that his self-driving car has doubled his annual miles since he barely drives himself now.
Blogger Robert Scoble chimed in too, saying longer trips have become way more common for him.
Musk's warning has sparked a debate: others worry the convenience will just put even more cars on already crowded roads.
The conversation is still going as cities try to figure out how to fit these smart cars into everyday life.