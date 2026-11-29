Envo developing all-electric professional moonbike for 2028 with double power
Envo is developing a professional version of its all-electric MoonBike snowmobile for 2028.
This new model is built for ski resorts, maintenance crews, and the defense sector, with a bigger seat and sled, double the motor power, and attachments made for tough jobs in the snow.
Professional MoonBike expected to extend range
The pro MoonBike is designed to take on rough, snowy terrain: think ski slopes or military operations in harsh weather.
While the regular MoonBike gets about 64km per charge (less if it's really cold or bumpy), this version will likely pack more battery power to keep going longer in demanding environments.
The upgrades are all about making it a go-to choice for professional crews, maintenance crews, and the defense sector when winter gets wild.