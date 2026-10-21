EV registrations jump nearly 26% during Navratri, overall registrations fall
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EVs had a big moment this Navratri, with registrations jumping almost 26% compared to last year; 12,305 new electric rides hit the roads between October 11-20.
What's cool is this happened even though overall vehicle registrations actually dropped by more than 6%.
EV cars up 38.6% 2-wheelers 33.41%
While regular passenger vehicle registrations fell 21.91%, electric cars and two-wheelers bucked the trend.
Daily average EV car sales went up 38.6%, and electric two-wheelers grew by 33.41%.