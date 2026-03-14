Modi government urged to extend PM e-DRIVE incentives for electric-2Ws

New proposals

Recalibration of investment thresholds under SPMEPCI recommended

The committee recommended a targeted consumer incentive mechanism for the electric four-wheelers. This is aimed at boosting adoption in that segment under the scheme. The panel further suggested recalibrating the investment thresholds under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI). It also proposed permitting calibrated flexibility or differentiated eligibility criteria for high-potential domestic players to encourage their participation and growth.