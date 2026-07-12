FADA summit pushes digital operations as India targets 30 million vehicles
Auto
India's auto retail scene is gearing up for a huge milestone, aiming to sell 30 million vehicles this fiscal year.
Backed by massive financing and insurance markets, industry leaders at FADA's recent summit are pushing for smarter digital operations to make buying and selling cars faster and more efficient.
AI underwriting cuts car loan time
New tools like AI-led underwriting and automated document checks mean getting a car loan now takes just minutes.
Funding has jumped to cover 80% of sales, and dealers are happier with the process.
Insurance claims are also much quicker, days instead of months, but many dealers still face delays.
Experts say real-time digital platforms could help everyone stay updated and keep things running smoothly.