FADA warns West Asia conflict may disrupt India's auto production
Auto
The conflict in West Asia is starting to hit India's auto industry, with FADA warning that rising oil, gas, and metal prices could mess with car production and deliveries.
Maruti Suzuki has even said it might have to bump up car prices soon because making and shipping vehicles is getting pricier.
Indian auto dealers report supply disruptions
More than half of auto dealers are already seeing supply or dispatch issues, and about 17% say delays are stretching past three weeks.
Higher fuel prices are also making some buyers think twice about new vehicles.
Commercial vehicles have been affected the most, but passenger cars and two-wheelers aren't immune either, even though overall retail sales were up last March.