NHAI hikes FASTag Annual Pass fee: Check new rate

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a marginal hike in the fee for the FASTag Annual Pass. The new rate, which is effective from April 1, 2026, is ₹3,075 as compared to the previous fee of ₹3,000. The decision was made in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

User convenience What is the FASTag Annual Pass? The FASTag Annual Pass is a convenient toll payment solution for non-commercial private vehicles with a valid FASTag. It can be used at around 1,150 fee plazas on national highways and national expressways. The pass eliminates the need for frequent recharges by offering a one-time annual fee that remains valid for one year or up to 200 crossings at toll plazas, whichever comes first.

Popularity surge How to get the pass The NHAI has said that the pass is activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to a vehicle after payment through the Rajmarg Yatra app or website. Since its launch on August 15, 2025, the annual pass facility has gained immense popularity among highway users. The government has noted that over 5.6 million users have opted for this option so far.

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Travel Key features of the pass The FASTag Annual Pass was launched to simplify toll payments and reduce queues at toll plazas. It is mainly aimed at frequent highway travelers using private vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans. Each toll crossing counts as a trip, and once 200 crossings are finished or the one-year validity ends, the FASTag automatically reverts to the normal pay-per-use mode.

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