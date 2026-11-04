Fat Fender Garage unveils 800hp GT/FX reimagined 1956 Ford F-100
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At the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Fat Fender Garage showed off the GT/FX, a wild reimagining of the classic 1956 Ford F-100.
After more than 15,000 hours of work, this truck now packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine pushing out a massive 800hp and 1017Nm of torque.
GT/FX pairs leather interior, performance chassis
The GT/FX isn't just about power: it's been totally revamped with a sleeker roof and hood, wider fenders, and sporty touches like custom running boards and a Shelby GT350 rear diffuser.
Inside, you get premium leather seats, hidden climate controls, and modern gages for that luxe vibe.
Underneath, it rides on a performance chassis with high-end wheels and tires for handling like a supercar, blending vintage style with today's tech in one seriously cool package.