Federico Foschini says Lamborghini may expand Sterrato vibe at Goodwood
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Lamborghini might bring its off-road Sterrato vibe to more cars soon.
Federico Foschini, the brand's chief marketing and sales officer, revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that the Huracan Sterrato, built for rally-style adventures, was a surprise hit and proved Lamborghini can shake up supercar expectations.
Urus SE Performante adds rally mode
Foschini said the company would consider the Huracan Sterrato's success as an opportunity to evaluate for the future.
He also mentioned they're balancing innovation with bigger priorities.
The new Urus SE Performante SUV, shown at Goodwood, comes with rally mode and is ready for both city streets and dirt trails, so expect more versatile Lambos ahead.