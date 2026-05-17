Ferrari 430 Scuderia chassis 155217 believed 1st offered for sale

Ferrari owned Blu Scozia, 23,000km

Finished in Blu Scozia with a Grigio Alcantara interior, this car was first owned by Ferrari itself before passing to a private owner in 2008.

With just 23,000km on it and in excellent shape, it's a rare find.

While the price isn't listed, standard Scuderias carry asking prices north of $600,000, with some examples higher.

Believed to be the first production model with unique specs and history, it's bound to catch collectors' eyes looking for something truly iconic.