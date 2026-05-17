Ferrari 430 Scuderia chassis 155217 believed 1st offered for sale
The original Ferrari 430 Scuderia, chassis 155217, is up for grabs.
This is believed to be the very first one ever made, built even before its big reveal at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show by Michael Schumacher.
It's older than Ferrari's own show cars and is now being offered through Aatelier M.
Ferrari owned Blu Scozia, 23,000km
Finished in Blu Scozia with a Grigio Alcantara interior, this car was first owned by Ferrari itself before passing to a private owner in 2008.
With just 23,000km on it and in excellent shape, it's a rare find.
While the price isn't listed, standard Scuderias carry asking prices north of $600,000, with some examples higher.
Believed to be the first production model with unique specs and history, it's bound to catch collectors' eyes looking for something truly iconic.