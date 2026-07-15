Ferrari Amalfi Spider to debut in India on July 17

The Amalfi Spider packs a punch with a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine pushing out 640hp and hitting 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds, right up there with the hardtop coupe, even though it's a bit heavier.

You also get an adaptive spoiler for different driving modes and all the aggressive styling you'd expect from Ferrari.

Price tag? Around ₹4.5 crore, thanks to Ferrari's new pricing strategy for India.