Ferrari debuts HC25 1-off at Circuit of the Americas, non-hybrid
Ferrari just dropped the HC25, a totally unique ride built for one lucky client and revealed at the Ferrari Racing Days at the Circuit of the Americas.
Designed by Flavio Manzoni's team, it's based on the F8 Spider and stands out as one of the last open-top Ferraris to use a non-hybrid turbo V8 engine in a mid-rear position.
No hybrid tech here.
Matte Moonlight Gray, 3.9L turbo V8
The HC25 grabs attention with its matte Moonlight Gray paint, thick black central band, vertical daytime running lights creating a boomerang-like effect, and sculpted bodywork.
Inside, you get gray technical fabric with bright yellow accents that pop against matching brake calipers.
Under the hood is a 3.9-liter turbo V-8 paired with a 7-speed F1 gearbox, good for 0 to 100km per hour in just 2.9 seconds!
Advanced tech like eDiff3 and Ferrari's ABS/EBD make sure it handles as sharp as it looks.