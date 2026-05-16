Ferrari debuts HC25 1-off at Circuit of the Americas, non-hybrid Auto May 16, 2026

Ferrari just dropped the HC25, a totally unique ride built for one lucky client and revealed at the Ferrari Racing Days at the Circuit of the Americas.

Designed by Flavio Manzoni's team, it's based on the F8 Spider and stands out as one of the last open-top Ferraris to use a non-hybrid turbo V8 engine in a mid-rear position.

No hybrid tech here.