Ferrari drops 849 Testarossa Spider, 1,000+ hp, 0-97km/h 2.3s
Ferrari just dropped the 849 Testarossa Spider on July 17, 2026.
This new convertible hypercar replaces the SF90 Spider and packs a punch with a twin-turbo V8 plus three electric motors, together pushing out more than 1,000hp.
It rockets from 0 to 97km/h in only 2.3 seconds and comes with aerodynamic tweaks made for open-top speed.
Tenerife tests praise Testarossa Spider handling
Test drives in Tenerife highlighted how sharp the handling feels, thanks to Ferrari's advanced ABS Evo controller and brake-by-wire system.
The interior is all about the driver, with smart ergonomic touches like a unique gear-change gate under a floating dash.
Design-wise, it throws back to Ferrari's bold geometric sports prototypes from the 1970s, so it looks as fast as it drives.
Expect it later this year at around $600,000 if you want one!