Ferrari drops 849 Testarossa Spider, 1,000+ hp, 0-97km/h 2.3s

Test drives in Tenerife highlighted how sharp the handling feels, thanks to Ferrari's advanced ABS Evo controller and brake-by-wire system.

The interior is all about the driver, with smart ergonomic touches like a unique gear-change gate under a floating dash.

Design-wise, it throws back to Ferrari's bold geometric sports prototypes from the 1970s, so it looks as fast as it drives.

Expect it later this year at around $600,000 if you want one!