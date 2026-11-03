Ferrari F50 from 1997 sells for $18,705,000 in Las Vegas

Ferrari totally dominated the show. Besides the F50, a 2025 Daytona SP3 sold for $18.54 million and a 2014 LaFerrari went for $8,805,000, both setting new records for their models.

These three cars alone made up nearly half of the auction's total value, showing just how much collectors are loving Ferraris right now.

The event itself was a hit too, with most lots selling and modern hypercars drawing serious attention from buyers.